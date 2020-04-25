Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for VF in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.94.

Shares of VFC opened at $54.57 on Friday. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

