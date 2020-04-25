QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Shares of QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 883548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of $43.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

About QMX Gold (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

