Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $768.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $760.00 million and the highest is $771.40 million. Qorvo posted sales of $680.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 205,027 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

