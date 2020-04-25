Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.59. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

About Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.