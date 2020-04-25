Raymond James Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Raymond James currently has a “Hold” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

CP opened at $227.98 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after purchasing an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,807 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.