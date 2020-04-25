Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.92 and last traded at $112.59, 29,524 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 452,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,754.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,692.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,701 shares of company stock worth $6,879,409. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

