Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avantor Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

AVTR stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,645,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,711,000 after buying an additional 2,076,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,922,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 210,519 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $127,050,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,436,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after buying an additional 1,165,338 shares during the period. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $106,955,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

