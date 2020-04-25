RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 423 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $127,290.20.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.24. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $256.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -373.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

