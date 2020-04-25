Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.95

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.95 and traded as low as $85.54. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $87.27, with a volume of 2,749,355 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$85.85 and a 200-day moving average of A$93.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $3.497 per share. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio is 116.65%.

In other Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs news, insider Megan Clark acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$82.96 ($58.83) per share, with a total value of A$49,773.00 ($35,300.00).

About Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.