Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of RDS.A opened at $35.03 on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $85.07 billion for the quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

