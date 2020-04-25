salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 800 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $752,500.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $758,050.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 769.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

