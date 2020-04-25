SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,926.98

SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,926.98 and traded as high as $2,130.00. SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $2,060.00, with a volume of 6,755 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,926.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,317.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 alerts:

In other SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 news, insider Philip Mallinckrodt sold 26,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($24.90), for a total value of £507,835.11 ($668,028.30).

About SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR NVTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.