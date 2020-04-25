Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Scorpio Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 3,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

