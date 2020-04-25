Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 325,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

NYSE:SCI opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

