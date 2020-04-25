Shawcor (TSE:SCL) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

SCL opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.69. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$334.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.93%. Shawcor’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In other news, Director James Derrick purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$220,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,709.08. Also, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 166,749 shares of company stock valued at $245,499.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

