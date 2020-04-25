Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $36,315.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $39,855.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $40,110.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $40,260.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $41,685.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $41,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $38,175.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00.

WORK opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -16.71. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Slack from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

