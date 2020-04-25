S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

