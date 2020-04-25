Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report sales of $3.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.27 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $176.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.