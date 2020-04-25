Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of STLD opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,663.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 148,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

