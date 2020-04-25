STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $379.19

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $379.19 and traded as low as $240.00. STV Group shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 16,579 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STVG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

