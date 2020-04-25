Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of INN stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

