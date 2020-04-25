Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NYSE SLF opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $376,271,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,512,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.