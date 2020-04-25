SunTrust Banks Comments on Amphenol Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

