SunTrust Banks Comments on Biogen Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $8.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $32.70 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $297.80 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.