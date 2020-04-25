SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

LKQ stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. LKQ has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

