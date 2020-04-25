Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $11.11. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73.

Get Surrey Bancorp alerts:

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.