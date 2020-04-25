Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $361.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

