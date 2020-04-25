Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.10.

TGLS opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

