TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $6.63. TELIA Co A B/ADR shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 98,853 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research cut TELIA Co A B/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TELIA Co A B/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.42.

TELIA Co A B/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

