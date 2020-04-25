Telia (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Telia Company AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.22. Telia shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 755 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Telia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNF)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions.

