Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TELL. ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 527.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

