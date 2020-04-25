Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TENB. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.08.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.