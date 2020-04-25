Texas Instruments Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

