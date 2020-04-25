Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $107,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,111,742,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

