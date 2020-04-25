The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $98,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.