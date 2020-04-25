TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after buying an additional 763,029 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $636,724,000 after acquiring an additional 759,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $46.05 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

