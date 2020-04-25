True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. True Nature shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,334,606 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

True Nature Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

