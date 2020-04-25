Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Compass Point began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

