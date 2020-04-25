Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.54

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.54 and traded as low as $38.75. Truxton shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 2,194 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $111.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Truxton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

