TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.01. TSS shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 11,400 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

