Valero Energy Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.