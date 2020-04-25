ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $4.19. ValiRx shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 363,122 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $720,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.43.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

