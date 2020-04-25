Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 124.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,066,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,859,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.