Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $102,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

