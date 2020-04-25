Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.