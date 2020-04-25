Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArTara Therapeutics Inc. is focused on identifying and optimizing product candidates for patients suffering from rare and specialty diseases. The company’s development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues, as well as rare hepatology/gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders. Its principal program includes TARA-002, is being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. ArTara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteon Therapeutics Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

TARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.77. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Verona Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

