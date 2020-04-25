Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.08

Versarien PLC (LON:VRS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.08 and traded as low as $55.40. Versarien shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 1,035,742 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 million and a PE ratio of -24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; and Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

