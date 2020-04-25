Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after buying an additional 3,241,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $551,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after buying an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,644,000 after buying an additional 498,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,164.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

