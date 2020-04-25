Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.69

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.69 and last traded at $274.48, with a volume of 48542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $269.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.88, for a total value of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,242 shares of company stock worth $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

