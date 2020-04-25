Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.78 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

VLGEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

